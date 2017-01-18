A warm and sunny Sunday proved to be a great day the running of the 30th year of the Ballarat Bowls Heartbeat tournament which was played out at two venues – the Ballarat Bowling Club and City Oval Bowling Club. At the Ballarat venue the Beaufort rink skipper by Keith Topp were the winners and runners up was the rink skippered by City Oval’s David Flintoff. Norm Donohue who was the President of Ballarat bowls (then BRBA) when the Heartbeat tournament kicked 30 years ago was present at the Ballarat Bowling Club on the day and made the presentations to winners. At City Oval BMS President’s rink of Cameron Bryce, Lynette Bryce, Judy & David Lindsay were the day’s winners with 56 shots up with the runners up being the Daylesford rink of Anne Bremner, L & P Wigmore and P Torphy on 53 shots. Winners of the resting touchers were Christine Squires and Rob Storey.

Tournament co-organiser, Lionel Calf praised all the bowlers who participated in the day’s tournament and thanked the sponsors that ensured this event was a great success and raising in the vicinity of $3,500 for Heartbeat.