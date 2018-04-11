HEPBURN Netball Club new coach

HEPBURN Netball Club is delighted to announce Gary Cooke as Senior Netball Coach (A and B grade) for season 2018.

Gary brings a wealth of experience to the club, with accolades including Victorian Men’s State League player and coach; prior Hepburn head coach, including 6 grand final appearances; Ballarat Premier League coach; Assistant Coach Ballarat Pride Division 1 and U19; Assistant Coach Ballarat Sovereigns, and Head Coach Ballarat Swans in BFNL.

“Gary will take on the Director of Coaching role at the netball club, with plans to continue to develop our coaches at all levels,” says Kath Carman previous president HNC.

“Please join me in welcoming Gary back to the club, and we look forward to what the season ahead may bring.”