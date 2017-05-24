Heritage beer drinking

ON Saturday the Ballaarat Mechanics’ Institute (BMI) hosted the Beers through the Years: Liquid Gold on show in Ballarat. This regional Good Beer Week offering was a collaboration between BMI, local craft brewers, performers, like that, which they can’t normally buy they buy something special for the houses and residents who are there,” Ms Hinton said. “We send it to the local committee so the money stays in Ballarat.” The Ballarat Floral Art Group is open to new members. It meets on the third Tuesday of the month in the Robert Clark Horticultural Centre in the Botanic Gardens at 10am. “People are welcome to just come and sit in on our demonstrations, have a cuppa and see if they would like to join,” Ms Hinton said. and history buffs as part of City of Ballarat’s inaugural Heritage Month. Beers through the Years featured an historical exhibition exploring Ballarat’s rich brewing and hotel history, along with performance from Simon Carroll, DJs, fascinating talks, and the best of local craft brewers on hand with Red Duck, Cubby Haus, Athletic Club and stockist Coach House Ale.

There was a large list of beers and BMI Curator Amy Tsilemanis said the craft brewers were on hand and they had brought along some special brews that linked into history. “There is one going back to the goldfields era, a 1920s style ale a lot of stuff to try,” she said. “We have lots of Bertie in the exhibition but the Athletic Club has done a ‘Ballarat Betty’, which is one of their new brews, so there is that mixture of new and old.”

Ms Tsilemanis has been curator at BMI for just over a year and in that time she has been busy with events that have brought out the building and the collections. “Currently we have the Max Harris collection as part of the display here with the old hotel images,” she said. “Also letting people know we are here and that we have lots of interesting things in the collection but also to bring people together around different things.” The exhibition will also be available for viewing over Ballarat Heritage Weekend May 27 & 28th, and a special talk event will be held Thursday 25th with Peter Aldred, head brewer at Federation University. 6pm in the Humffray Room. $10/$6 BMI members.