Starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae This outstanding feel good movie is based on a true story that introduces three women Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson. These African-American women worked at NASA during the early 60s and not as cleaners, but as “computers” in the segregated West Area Computing unit. Katherine G. Johnson (Taraji P. Henson) was a brilliant mathematician who calculated the trajectory for Alan Shepard, the first American in space. Her friend Dorothy (Octavia Spencer) led the West Area Computing Unit with one eye on the future, ensuring her team stayed relevant when IBM move their computers into the building. The feisty Mary Jackson (Janelle Monae) was a mathematician with a gift for engineering and worked in the Supersonic Pressure Tunnel. Determined to become NASA’s first female engineer she had to complete extra-curricular math and physics papers run by the University of Virginia. Which was a real challenge as lectures were held at the whites-only local high school. Loosely based on the book Hidden Figures, the period setting for this story couldn’t be better. Lagging behind the Russians, the pressure on NASA to get a man into space was immense. These women lived through the Space Race, but also the Civil Rights movement, the Cold War, and the movement for gender equality. It makes for a brilliant mix. There’s the tension and thrill of the space race, the passion of the civil rights movement, and the friendships which deliver the story’s warmth and spirit, as well as the perfect underdog story. Mary, Dorothy and Katherine are surrounded by a collection of largely fictional characters who worked at NASA during the time. They represent the prejudice that existed during that era. Life for these woman was undoubtedly more complicated than represented in this movie but the director wanted to give the film a happy ending. These three incredible women broke down race and gender barriers at NASA, and did it in great style.

Rated PG 8 out of 10