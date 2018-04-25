Honouring our ANZAC servicemen and women

On Wednesday 25 April, Ballarat gathered to honour the nation’s servicemen and women at ANZAC Day services around the municipality to mark the 103rd anniversary of the landing at Gallipoli.

Thousands of people paid tribute to and remembered those who have served beginning with a Dawn Service at the Ballarat Cenotaph in Sturt Street, followed by Gunfire Breakfast at Ballarat RSL.

Other services included wreath laying at the Ballarat Arch of Victory march and service at the Sebastopol Cenotaph, wreath laying service at the Ex-Prisoner of War Memorial, Wreath laying service at the Miners Rest Cenotaph, Commemorative Service from the Buninyong RSL, Ballarat ANZAC Day March and Commemorative Service at the Ballarat Cenotaph, followed by refreshments and Two-Up at Midlands Golf Club.

Anzac Day marks the anniversary of the landing on Gallipoli in 1915.

In 2018, Sunday 11 November marks the 100th anniversary of the Armistice which ended the First World War (1914–18).

The Anzac Day Service at the Arch of Victory was very well attended with young and old paying their respects.

The AoV/AoH Committee Vice President, Garry Snowden OAM said, “Of course Anzac Day is a day to remember the service and sacrifice of our service men and women in all conflicts, but as this year is the centenary of the battle at Villers-Bretonneux we will remember 14 men commemorated in our Avenue of Honour who made the supreme sacrifice 100 years ago.” Nine primary schools were represented at the service, 8 of those schools had been attended by the soldiers.

The soldiers who were remembered are Victor Hughes, Patrick O’Malley, John Edward Stewart, George Klug, George Alfred Hughes, Alexander Lloyd, William Frederick Wilmott, Edwin Archibald Craig, Edward Spencer Holgate, William Henry Luke, John Lawrence Simpson, Bertie Rogers, Richard Cornish DCM and Alan Robertson Scott.

Students from Sebastopol, Urquhart Park, Dana Street, Canadian Lead, Warrenheip, Humffray Street, Pleasant Street, Ballarat and Clarendon College laid wreaths for those soldiers who had attended their school; St Thomas Moore laid a wreath to all of the soldiers.