Hosts needed to be the light for families facing blood cancer

THE Leukaemia Foundation is calling on members of the community to host a Light the Night event in October and light the way for families devastated by blood cancer.

Now in its tenth year, Light the Night is a unique fundraising event that brings Australia’s blood cancer community together in more than 140 locations to remember and reflect during a moving ceremony and short lantern walk. “Hosting your own Light the Night event is a way to proudly show people in your community facing blood cancer, even in their darkest hour, they’re not alone,” said Ash Knop, Leukaemia Foundation General Manager for VIC & TAS.

“The Leukaemia Foundation runs flagship events in major cities but our wonderful Light the Night hosts give locals an opportunity to be part of this inspiring event. “And volunteering your time and skills means you’ll be helping provide every Australian with the support and services they need to beat their blood cancer.” Last year more than 35,000 people from every state and territory attended a Light the Night event, which can vary in size and location. Some may involve just a few family and friends meeting at a local park, while others are larger events supported by local council and with larger crowds. “Our community hosts are fully supported by our fundraising team and receive a comprehensive guide on how to hold their event, along with posters, flyers, fundraising tools and dedicated phone support,” Ash added.

Learn more about becoming a Light the Night host at lightthenight.org.au/host or call Kelly Cameron on 9949 5884.