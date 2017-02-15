I’m all right: Jack

AS the season comes closer to an end in the Ballarat Cricket Association, the Wendouree Second Grade is sitting comfortably in second position on the Evens ladder. Captain Justin Howlett said the young side has performed very well.

“Youngsters are a focus for the club,” he said. “At the start of the year we had a young developing tank and three senior cricketers amongst it.

“So far it’s been a mix of the old blokes and young blokes chipping in and doing their bit.” Howlett added while it’s been a learning curve for the side the fact that may well be playing finals with a young group of kids’ shows something has worked for them.

“This is my first season as captain,” Howlett said. “I came out of retirement, played last year but hadn’t played for about 14 years before that and got talked into putting on the whites again.

“I’m just helping out with the young kids this year.” One of those young players is bowler Jack Peeters who ended the round 5/30 against NapoleonsSebastopol.

“I’ve been playing since I was nearly 10, so playing for a while and been playing with Wendouree for 8 years,” Peeters said. “I have played seniors but I’m probably in the seconds because I’m not fit enough. “Hopefully we’ll get into the finals, which would be good.”