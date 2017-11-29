‘Imagine Ballarat East’ Ballarat East Local Area Plan

RESIDENTS of Ballarat East are invited to have their say on the Ballarat East Local Area Plan.

City of Ballarat has released the Imagine Ballarat East: Directions Paper – Our Pathway Forward, and is seeking input from the community.

In 2015, City of Ballarat started a conversation with the community about how to manage change and plan for a sustainable future in Ballarat East.

The result was the Ballarat East Local Area Plan, also known as Imagine Ballarat East, which is being delivered as an Historic Urban Landscape (HUL) pilot project.

The local area planning process for Ballarat East is being undertaken in two stages:

•Stage 1 – Background research, engagement and discussion paper (completed December 2016)

•Stage 2 – Directions Paper and Local Area Plan (current) The Ballarat East:

Directions Paper is currently available to view at mysay.ballarat.vic.gov.au The community is invited to provide feedback: •online at mysay.ballarat.

vic.gov.au •in person at The Phoenix, 25 Armstrong Street South •by mail, City of Ballarat Strategic Planning – Imagine Ballarat East PO Box 655 Ballarat, Victoria, Australia.

3350

Submissions close 22 December 2017.The City of Ballarat will review all submissions and consider feedback for the Final Ballarat East Local Area Plan.

Community Workshop The community is also invited to attend a community workshop to discuss the Directions Paper.

5.30-7pm Thursday 7 December, Eureka Hall, 104 Stawell Street South.

RSVP by Monday, 4 December 2017 by contacting the City of Ballarat’s Strategic Planning Unit on 5320 7420