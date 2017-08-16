India Independence Day

INDIA celebrates Independence Day every August 15 to commemorate its independence from British rule in 1947. India attained freedom following a decade’s long independence movement noted for largely non-violent resistance and civil disobedience led by the Indian National Congress.

Independence coincided with the partition of India, in which the British Indian Empire was divided along religious lines into India and Pakistan.

Tragically, the partition was accompanied by violent riots and mass casualties; between 250,000 and 1,000,000 people on both sides of the new borders died.

Independence Day is a national holiday in India, observed with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades and cultural events.

On Tuesday a flag raising event was organised by the Ballarat Indian Association, which was formed in 2007 by a group of Indian Australians to help them socialise, keep Indian culture alive in Ballarat and welcome new Indian migrants to the region.

According to the 2016 Census, there are 1132 individuals of Indian descent living in Ballarat.

The Ballarat Indian Association is a non-profit, non-political organisation aimed at promoting and developing goodwill, harmony and understanding between the Indian and wider communities. The Ballarat Indian Association also helps students and families from Indian backgrounds to adapt to the Australian way of life, providing information about services and organising various cultural and multi-cultural events.