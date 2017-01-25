India V Australia Cricket Fundraiser

THE Friends of India Network are holding a fundraiser with a difference on February 4th. A T-20 cricket match between Ballarat Indians and the Rest of Ballarat will be held at the Ballarat Grammar oval, followed by a black tie gala dinner that evening.

The fundraiser is in support of the Australian South Asian Healthcare Association (ASHA) charity. The cricket game is being held from 11am to 3.30om and entry is with a gold coin donation. The teams can’t promise what the cricket will be like but there are sure to be plenty of laughs and a fund day out.

Ballarat Indians cricketer, Sanjay, said it will be “a delayed celebration of Australia Day and India Republic day, which is the same date on the calendar.” “The charity is based in Melbourne and lots of medical professionals are associated with this charity and obviously the network we have here, the Friends of India Network, also has a lot of our medical fraternity here in Ballarat associated with it, plus all the other professionals in Ballarat,” Sanjay said. “We are mainly focused on trying to bring the communities together and do some good work for the community here and some underprivileged communities in India.

Sanjay, who is an anesthetist at Ballarat Health Services, will be joined by other medical professionals on both teams. A dinner and presentation evening will follow at Ballarat Turf Club from 6.30pm and this will also be raising funds for the same charity. “Everyone is invited to both events and have some good fun,” Sanjay added. “The dinner will feature a trivia night, door prizes and auction of cricket memorabilia.” Bookings for the Black Tie event can be made at: https://www.trybooking.com/OIQY