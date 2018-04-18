Indian Community Raise Funds For Good Cause

FRIENDLY rivalry, through a T20 cricket match, between the Friends of India Network and the Rest of Ballarat, added to a $9000 donation to Ballarat Health Services.

At the cheque handover last week Dr Sanjay Sharma said the Friends of India Network is basically a community group that was started in 2008 and reactivated after lying dormant for a few years.

“About 2016 and ever since we have been holding a fundraiser annually, in February, by holding a cricket match in the day time followed by an evening event,” Dr Sharma said.

“We had a lot of people watching and enjoying the game, it was a fantastic turnout.

“Our captains were Ajay Reddy (India), a general practitioner and Matt Clark, a physiotherapist (Ballarat) and they both looked after their teams. “ This year the cricket match included a double wicket competition, a mixed gender team , and was just a fun activity in the morning before the real game began.

The Rest of Ballarat won this time and Ballarat Indians won the cup last year.

“The evening event was mainly the fundraiser, concentrating on dinner and some trivia, so that’s where we had lots of support from quite a few people,” Dr Sharma added.

“We had nearly 140 people attending and it was a good turnout, lots of enthusiasm and support during the evening and we raised $9000 for the BHS family violence initiative and we hope that will help at least in the initial period for the victims and survivors of this nasty family violence menace that society faces.

“We have a fundraiser every year and we also have a social program, which is our Diwali Festival held October/November every year and that’s a very family oriented program and for two years in a row since 2016, we have been having a firework display, as well.” Family Violence Program Manager at Ballarat Health Services Anna Grimes said the donation would be used to address the immediate needs of someone who finds themselves in a family violence situation – addressing the immediate need.

“It’s a phenomenal effort and we really appreciate the donation and most importantly the victims and survivors of family violence will benefit from it.”