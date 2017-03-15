Internationally published Ballarat author in conversation in Clunes

THE award winning young adult author, Cath Crowley, is next on the line up of Clunes’ free monthly author talks series.

The Ballarat-based author will be discussing her latest novel, Words In Deep Blue, at March’s Booktown on Sunday event on 19th March. It’s the story of a second hand bookshop, where readers write letters to strangers, to lovers, to poets, to words. It’s also a love story of Henry Jones and Rachel Sweetie. Words in Deep Blue is filled with excerpts, notes, thoughts, letters and love and is “a sweeping story about self-discovery and growing up, filled with complicated and flawed characters… this is a love letter to books and bookshops, to the ocean, to falling in love and finding your way” (Bookseller+Publisher).

Words in Deep Blue is shortlisted for the Indie Awards for 2017, while Crowley’s Graffiti Moon novel won the Prime Minister’s Literary Award for Young Adult Fiction, the Ethel Turner Award for Young People’s Literature, and was named an honour book in the Children’s Book Council, Book of the Year.

Hear the internationally published author discussing her latest book and the power of the written word at The Warehouse, 36 Fraser Street, Clunes, 2pm to 3pm. This is a FREE event run by Creative Clunes and supported by Hepburn Shire Council and Ballarat’s Dilmac Media.