It is a national scandal – a bloody obscenity that one in every five Australian children has gone hungry in the past twelve months! What sort of country is this? Children are our greatest natural resource and we are allowing some of them to go without food. Everyone should hang their heads in shame.

In one of his many moments of messianic delusion, the former Prime Minister, Bob Hawke, proclaimed to all Australians, that, by 1990 no Australian child would be living in poverty. It was a statement he would come to regret, and even deny when confronted by then journalist, Sarah Henderson, and now the federal member for Corangamite. As I recall, it was rather a churlish confrontation, but Sarah Henderson stood her ground, and she was correct. He did say it, despite his vitriolic response to Sarah’s question.

For all his political promises to lead us out of the wilderness of hunger and into the land of milk honey – the horn of plenty the endless cornucopia, nothing has changed. Children are still the victims of our neglect.

Commissioned by Foodbank, the survey of 1000 parents shows that 22percent of Australian children, under the age of 15, live in a household which has, at some stage, run out of food over the past year. One in five of those affected children goes to school without eating breakfast on at least one day a week; while one in 10 goes without eating anything for one day in the week. IT beggars belief! The report cites instances of children arriving at school with a bag of potato chips and a can of coke for their breakfast and lunch. A seven-year-old girl walked into the Geelong Food Relief Centre on a Thursday afternoon and explained she had not eaten for five-days. In Lakes Entrance they heard stories of some children eating paper.

Their parents had told them there was not enough food and if they were feeling hungry to chew paper.

This cannot be happening in a country as rich as Australia. While the problem is not necessarily one created by governments – of either persuasion – it is a scandal which has to be fixed – immediately. We need decisive action. Those empowered to make a difference need to concentrate less on staying in power, and more onresolving critical issues.

The situation is so dire, some schools have been forced to establish breakfast clubs; however, much more needs to be done. Children cannot learn if they are hungry.

Many later-life health problems are the consequence of poor childhood diet and malnutrition, which should be unknown in this country. There are too many government initiatives which are a waste of public money. If Mr. Rudd had used the ridiculous free insulation budget to feed our hungry children, much of the existing problem would have been solved. Mr. Abbott’s determination to bring his religiosity into schools is another prime example of wastedfunding.

Perhaps the time has come for state and federal governments to consider seriously introducing free school dinners in whatever form for those children in need. We can argue, spuriously, that parents are not doing the right thing; that they are spending money foolishly, but that is not the fault of the child; and it is not the reality in every case. The apportioning of blame and guilt does nothing to bring about a certain solution. Parents who have fallen on hard-times should not be made to feel they have failed in their responsibilities. The majority of parents are keen to do the right thing by their progeny, despite the circumstances in which they find themselves. Sometimes the aggregate is so decidedly imbalanced the weight of everyday life becomes unbearable. Like the spawning salmon, they are swimming against the tide. The report shows that some mothers, and older children, are going without to feed the younger members of the family. These people deserve our total support, not our condemnation.

We need to rally to together, and to let politicians know it is an intolerable state of affairs. Something has to be done! The report concluded the main reason parents were struggling to feed their children was the cost of living, including mortgage or rent costs, and utilities. The cost of gas and electricity is absurd. For a recent electricity account of $278, the supply charges totalled $116 – which is 42% of the bill. That is preposterous – by any standard.

In this particular instance, the power lines to the house are underground so there is no maintenance to the residence. Why are supply charges so exorbitant? It was not so in the days of the Gas and Fuel Corporation, and proves, conclusively, essential services should never have been privatised.

Foodbank Victoria chief executive, Dave McNamara, said, in relation to addressing the problem: “We need to look to housing affordability; utility costs; we need to look at private health care; we need to look at minimum wage: what’s not just a minimum wage, but a liveable wage. As a community we need to say this isn’t right; we’re not going to stand for this; we need to change and fix it.” Who said this is the luck country?

