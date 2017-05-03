IT is indisputable, that women, with fat stomachs, receding hairlines, and whisky noses, would never be allowed to be seen on primetime television.

Seemingly, for men it does not matter. They can be as physically unappealing as they want. For the most part it is macho men who make the decisions, and they are not interested in how other men look: ‘What do you think I am? A pooftah!’ is the sort of response when the subject of male, physical appearance is broached. They are more concerned that the women should have great tits: One of them actually told former newsreader, Tracy Spicer, to: ‘push her chest out, and show off her two best assets.’ All this while reading about the atrocities in Syria, or some other hot spot in the world.

I read, with horror, this story on the ABC website: ‘A large needle is jabbed into the lips of a young girl. Instantly they become sausage-shaped. Another girl, oxygen mask over her mouth, has her nose cut into with a scalpel. A larger-sized girl in saggy underwear has a hose attached to her arm to suck out the fat.

Where did I see these images? In games targeted at children. With online gaming apps like Girls Plastic Surgery Doctor, Mermaid’s Plastic Surgery, Princess Plastic Surgery and Superstar Face, children are given the opportunity to carry out eye lifts, nose jobs, and lip implants, and create entirely new faces using plastic surgery simulators.

The games instruct them in how to use ice to numb pre-treatment sites, lighten dark skin, decrease larger noses, carve off weight and achieve rounded eyes. In one game, the player is positioned behind the counter of a sterile waiting room. A woman approaches the counter and a text box pops up that says: “She needs a nose job, please help her.”

In some scenes, the young (virtual) patients look like they are being tortured, their eyes full of fear. But it’s all worth it because they are transformed from an “ugly” girl into Elsa from Disney’s ‘Frozen’.

Given that a growing number of young women are seeking Botox and cosmetic surgery, wanting desperately to plump their lips to Kardashian proportions, these games should concern all of us.

They use animated characters and vibrant graphics to glamorise — and normalise — cosmetic surgery. But while women have always been told they should strive to achieve physical “perfection”, the rise of games that effectively groom children to seek appearance-altering surgery in the future signals a new normal.

After all, why would they “love the skin they’re in” when they can slice, shape and inject it into something “hotter”? Melinda Tankard Reist writes: ‘I speak in schools around the country, including primary schools, about healthy body image — children often tell me of body image concerns. I’ve seen little girls pinch their tummies and say they are “too fat”.

Indeed, we know that a growing number of children are anxious, worried, and unhappy with how they look.’ The 2016 Mission Australia Youth Study identified body image as a top issue of concern for young Australians, and the National Eating Disorder Collaboration reports that 70 per cent of young women experience body dissatisfaction. And, while no-one knows exactly how much cosmetic surgery is being performed in Australia (reporting of statistics is not mandatory), there is unprecedented growth in non-surgical procedures like Botox, with Australians spending at least $1 billion on cosmetic treatments each year.

Anecdotally, a growing number of young people are having work done — lip fillers are particularly popular, seemingly made normal by celebrity culture. It is partly why the Australian Medical Board last year introduced a mandatory cooling-off period for young people under 18 seeking cosmetic surgery, and mandatory consultations for anyone seeking Botox and fillers: “We know that younger people are often a bit impetuous and often are vulnerable in ways that more mature people aren’t, in relation to self-esteem, and concerns about appearance,” said Dr Joanna Flynn, chair of the Medical Board.

The global technology companies that sell these games — Apple, Google, and Amazon — need to acknowledge that they are profiting from this epidemic of body angst, and introduce clear policies stating that they will not accept them from developers in the first place.’ Freedom of the press is all very well, but it is as plain as the nose on your face: these type of websites are treacherous! It is time for the government to block them. They do nothing to advance the national narrative and cause more problems than the profit is worth! They are dangerous. Stop them!

•The number of people in Australia with an eating disorder at any given time is estimated to be 913,986, or approximately 4% of the population (Butterfly Foundation, 2012). •Of these people, 47% have binge eating disorder, 12% bulimia nervosa, 3% anorexia nervosa and 38% other eating disorders (Butterfly Foundation, 2012).

•Females comprise around 64% of people with an eating disorder (Butterfly Foundation, 2012).

