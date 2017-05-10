It is inevitable, but it does not make it any easier, nor the pain any less.

Finally, after 13-years and 7-months, I had to take Rocky, my dear little dog, to the vet and have him put to sleep. Rocky’s mother, Mitzi, is buried under the blue spruce at the front of the house. She came to me in 2003 when I was living in Tivoli Road, South Yarra. Oscar, the father of Rocky, came to me as an unwanted dog. He was a black and white, pedigree Shiatzu. His owners painted the house and he did not fit in with the colour scheme. Also, I took his brother, Luci, because he was not wanted. At one stage I had six dogs and it was great fun. I was head-honcho, but watching their pecking order was fascinating. Rocky’s brother, Buddy, went to a family but came back when they could longer care for him. He, too, is buried in the front garden.

I delivered Rocky and Buddy at about 4.30 in the morning. Mitzi, who suffered a badly broken jaw after she was supposedly hit by a truck, (and if you believe that, I own a bridge in San Francisco which I am trying to sell) was unable to break the birth sacks or chew through the umbilical cord. With a nurse on the other of the phone I played midwife and came through with flying colours. Of the two, Rocky was the slower, and, for that reason, I decided to keep him, even though I had promised him. I telephoned to tell of my change of mind on the morning of the day they were coming to take him away. They were none too happy, but, given the degree of care he has required, I do not regret it for one moment. While Buddy was clambering up-and-down the stairs in Tivoli Road, Rocky sat at the top or bottom, whimpering, and waiting for my assistance.

I suspect, given the medical problems which came with both Buddy and Rocky, that Oscar was inbred. Buddy was seriously epileptic and suffered from Cushing’s disease, both of which required daily doses of medication. Even so, he still suffered break-through seizures. Rocky suffered from Cushing’s and was diabetic. He required twice daily injections of insulin. As a consequence, he went blind and underwent cataract surgery which was not successful. For the last five-years of his life he was totally blind and deaf; however, that did not prevent him from leading a full and happy life. He knew exactly where everything was in the house, and bumped into the furniture less than some sighted actors with whom I have worked.

Rocky was cared for by Dr. Aaron Luttrell at the Ballarat Veterinary Practice, and it took all of Aaron’s considerable skills to keep him, and his sugar levels, stable. It is due, largely, to Aaron’s commitment that Rocky survived so long.

Being blind brought a new range of problems. While Rocky could eat diced chicken and meat, he needed some assistance. For some years I spoon fed him, and in the last couple of years, it was every four-hours – day and night. It was an extraordinary thing. Rocky was totally deaf, but he knew when Wendy Holgate’s car pulled at the front gate. In fact, he would get out of his bed and be heading for the gate before she arrived. Dogs are astonishing animals. Cushing’s affects the adrenal gland and Rocky developed a brain tumour which Aaron treated with trilostane. Up until the last day Rocky was in good health, although I noticed he was confused in the garden, and walking in the wrong direction from the front door of the house. On his final day he was fine in the morning, but by evening things began to take a turn for the worse. I knew it was serious when he did not want food or water. At about 1am on the Sunday, he began whimpering in pain, and could not be comforted. I took him to the vet at half past three, and by four o’clock he was gone. His little life,‘ended with a sleep’.

Rocky was the dearest of dogs and we were rarely apart. In all the time he was with me I was only away from home for less than two weeks. He was not especially affectionate but very devoted. Even with his deafness and blindness he knew exactly where I was in the house, and followed. He spent much of his time on his bed under my desk. When the mood took him, he would pat my leg as a sign he wanted to get onto my lap, which lasted for about two-minutes and then he would make it clear he wanted to get down. There is season for everything: a time to be born, and a time to die, and their departure is heart-breaking. We have to remind ourselves of the great joy they brought into our lives. Rocky’s demise has created a void in the house which will take some adjustment. I am now left with Penny, the blue Rhone spaniel. Like the others, she came to me when she desperately needed a home.

