It is mooted, by the Reserve Bank of Australia that we may become a cashless society by 2020

I am sure it is a concept which is not without merit; however, what happens when your card bounces as mine

did at the supermarket last week? Three times I tried to pay, and three times the computer said ‘no’. Most embarrassing! I knew, instantly it was a technical problem and, fortunately, I had a savings account card in my wallet, the pin of which I had trouble remembering because I use it so rarely. It transpired my credit card had been contaminated by a fraudulent transaction from the US. While one is grateful for the vigilance and reaction of the bank, it does leave you high-anddry if you do not have a second card or some cash in your wallet.

For those who were born in the late 1940s, soon after the end of the Second World War, and grew-up in the 1950s, a cashless society is an inconceivable concept. The 1950s was a time of school Commonwealth Savings Bank passbooks where one took money to school every week and built-up a bank balance over the time; Commonwealth Bank money boxes, which could only be opened with a tin-open and were replaced free-of charge if you took it to the post office and banked the contents; and pocket money – usually about a shilling a week. Threepences and sixpences were made of silver and sprinkled into the Christmas pudding. In my case, it was Nana McGregor’s Sunday lunch, steamed, bread pudding – made with stale bread and lots of mixed fruit. Every morning week day at 10am, commercial radio stations ran an advertisement: ‘The time is 10 o’clock and the Commonwealth Bank is now open for business.’ Leonora had a branch of the National Bank of Australasia, but many people chose to bank with the Commonwealth and transacted their business through the Post Office. In those days the post office and the police station were the hub of country towns. It was also a time of COD (cash on delivery) parcels. My late mother, Beria, bought from catalogues which arrived four times a year. She shared her custom between Wake’s, Foy’s, Boan’s, Wynn’s, Rockman’s, Walton’s, David Jones’, Myer’s, and various others, the name of which have disappeared in the mists of time. The parcel would arrive at the post office and payment would be made before it could be collected. She spent as much as 30-pounds per season, which was a lot of money in those days.

My parents were divorced, and I spent every weekend with my father in Leonora which was two-miles from Gwalia, where I lived with Beria. The taxi bus ride with Bob Howard took only a couple of minutes. It departed from outside the State Hotel and deposited me outside his café and lolly shop which was run by his wife Iris. I arrived in Leonora first thing on Saturday morning and went home late Sunday afternoon. My father always gave me ten-shillings to deposit into my passbook. The postmaster would come to the school with his stamp and ink pad and we would all line-up to make a deposit. Sometimes I had as much as fifteen pounds in my account. Sadly, it always disappeared. Invariably, Beria’s worthless husband – who was said to be the highest paid underground machine ofminer

in the North-eastern Goldfields, and was a violent, alcoholic, gambling Yugoslav – would have lost all his money at the two-up and the betting shop, forcing Beria to raid my account leaving as little as a shilling, which was the minimum amount to keep the account open. She never said a word to me about it. When I told my father he listened and remained silent. Eventually I stopped banking.

Kids wandered around the town collecting soft drink and beer bottles. It was compulsory for the two stores, Mazza’s and the Co-op, to buy and return them to the various bottling companies. They were recycling in the 50s! The small bottle was worth threepence and a large returned sixpence –enough for a Peter’s Ice Cream cone. Empty beer bottles were sold by the dozen to the local bottle-o. Having pondered the notion of a cashless society, I cannot help but feel it might be fraught with problems, particularly for the lower income earners. I wonder who will pay the cost of the transaction? I cannot imagine retailers would be willing to absorb the increase. The obvious answer is an increase in prices.

Technology has a central place, and is the future, but a niggling doubt tells me that a cashless society – even with the benefits it may bring – is not such a good idea. Rather like the new Ballarat bus timetable and route changes! But hey – why would they take any notice of what we want, or think? It is not about good governance. It is about staying in power – and if there is any doubt, set-up a pointless enquiry.

Roland can be heard each MONDAY morning on 3BA at 10.30.

Contact: rolandroc@bigpond.com