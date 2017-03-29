Starring Natalie Portman and John Hurt

It's the unease of the Jackie Kennedy story told in Pablo Larrain's "Jackie" that makes the film so compelling. She is the immaculately dressed "first lady" who ends up with her dying husband's blood and brains in her lap, trying (as she puts it) to "hold his head together". This isn't the typical Hollywood biopic, the film has a very narrow focus. It begins a week after the assassination of John F Kennedy. A journalist, Theodore H. White (Billy Crudup), turns up at the Kennedy home in Massachusetts to interview Jackie for Life magazine. Over the course of the interview, she talks very frankly off the record about the death. Natalie Portman gives a wonderful very mannered, performance as Jackie. She has a slight lisp and her teeth are pointed. Everything about her is contradictory. She is calculating but impulsive. One moment, she'll seem like a breathless debutante, the next like a character from a Greek tragedy. She'll speak in blandishments but then she will say something that will startle everyone with either its bitterness or intensity. The journalist and the widow don't necessarily like each other but they're in collusion, trying to present the American public with a version of the "Jackie story" that will console them. She seems very aware of the myth-making that is going on all the time. The blasts of Richard Burton performing songs from Camelot which run through the film remind us of the still potent fantasy around the Kennedy's. The people around her in the White House, whether Bobby Kennedy (Peter Sarsgaard) or the new President, Lyndon B Johnson (John Carroll Lynch), are minor characters in the over scheme of things. Every other performance including John Hurt as the worldly-wise Irish priest Father Richard McSorley, seems pale next to that of Portman. Jackie's grief is always evident but so is her pragmatism. She knows her history. She is very aware that Abraham Lincoln's widow died destitute. The moment she leaves the White House for the last time, Jackie is aware her status as First Lady will be immediately revoked. Many other films have been set in and around the world of Washington DC but few have been as personal as this. Larrain strains out most of the politics. We hear in passing about the burning issues and incidents of Kennedy's presidency – civil rights, the Bay of Pigs, the Vietnam war – but Larrain never becomes distracted from his main preoccupation, which is with Jackie herself. "You were mother to all of us and that is a very good story," the journalist tells her after finally stumbling on the angle which he thinks will make his article work. This film is about the mystery of Jackie and the huge gulf between her public and her private persona.

Rated MA 8 out of 10