James Nettlefold takes out the 2017 Ballarat Gift

JASPER Nettlefold, 21, has taken out this year’s Ballarat Gift. Michael Romanin claimed second place, in the 120 metre race. Meanwhile Keeley Henderson won the Ballarat Women’s Gift with Amie Mittiga claiming second. The sky opened up at the conclusion of the Freight Bar and Restaurant Ballarat Gift but didn’t mar the presentation with a jubilant Nettleford thanking his family, mentors and coach.

He said his aim going into the race was to place in the top three, after an impressive win in the heats on Saturday and the semi-final on Sunday. After four years of running Nettleford finally cracked the big win but said of his win, “You never think it will pay off, but it does.” “I thought the field would jump over at the 60 (metres) but I listened to my mentors instructions and kept the knees up and came through.”

FINAL RESULTS

Jasper Nettlefold 7.75

Michael Romanin 4.50

Nicholas Repalust 7.50

Darren Whittaker 12.25

Nathan Riali 3

Cam Dunbar 8.5

Tom Moloney 6.5

Simon Jackson 7.25

Time: 12.657

THE winner of the MARS Ballarat Women’s Gift, nineteen-year-old Keely Henderson, who had a consistent season before winning the Gift on Sunday, said that she had hoped for the best but never thought she would win a major race so soon after her win last year in Stonnington’s Women’s Gift. “I’m absolutely ecstatic,” she said after the race. Henderson has been running professionally for three years but has been involved in athletics since age five. “After last season I defiantly went back in the ranks a little bit, and assumed I wouldn’t be as close (to winning) as some of the other girls but I guess I just surprised myself.” Henderson is coached by Craig Mair a winner of the Ballarat Gift in 2015.

FINAL RESULTS

Keely Henderson 7.75

Amie Mittiga 5.25

Maddie Coates 2

Sophie Taylor 5.25

Sarah Blizzard 4.25

Kasey Moore 13.5

Holly Dobbyn 3.5

Jessica Payne 2.5

Time: 14.6