ONE of Australia’s oldest cycling stage races, the Jayco Herald Sun Tour, will return to Ballarat this February.

Some of the biggest names in cycling from around the world will arrive in Ballarat when the tour reaches the city for the Stage Two finish.

Stage Two of the race route will commence in Warrnambool at 10am on Friday 2 February, with competitors then making the 198.6km journey to Ballarat.

Cyclists will arrive into Buninyong via the Cycling Australia Road National Time Trial course, before taking a lap of the Road Race Course and calling it a day at the finish line in Warrenheip Street at approximately 3pm.

It is expected the tour will generate significant overnight stays and economic benefits for Ballarat with Stage Three of the tour kicking off the following morning.

In October 2017, City of Ballarat Councillors voted to approve a one-year Tourism Event Grant to 2018 Jayco Herald Sun Tour for $10,000.

Event organisers have unveiled the 2018 race schedule, as well as details surrounding the inaugural Women’s Herald Sun Tour.

The tour last passed through Ballarat in 2011 where the streets of the popular outdoor museum, Sovereign Hill, and the surrounds of Mount Buninyong graced the television screens of thousands of Australian households as Stage Two rolled out from the city centre.

The five-day 2018 Jayco Herald Sun Tour will be held from Wednesday 30 January to Sunday 4 February.

The 2018 Jayco Herald Jayco Herald Sun Tour returns to Ballarat Sun Tour is one of two dates on Ballarat’s Summer cycling calendar, with the FedUni Road National Championships returning in January.

“We, as a city, have put years of hard work into ensuring Ballarat is a preferred cycling destination, and it is the return of quality events such as the Jayco Herald Sun Tour which highlight this significant feat,” said City of Ballarat Mayor Samantha McIntosh.

“We are committed to supporting highprofile cycling events in Ballarat which enable us to showcase our city on a global-scale, adding to our profile as a welcoming destination for all cyclists and generating significant economic return.”