KITCHEN UPGRADE TO GET THINGS COOKING AT BALLAN DISTRICT HEALTH AND CARE

AGED care residents, patients and staff at Ballan District Health and Care (BDHC)will benefit from $268,000 from the Andrews Labor Government to purchase new kitchen equipment and hardware for a new patient care management facility.

Member for Buninyong, Geoff Howard announced the funding through the first round of the Labor Government’s new Regional Health Infrastructure Fund. “The $200 million fund – the largest of its kind in Victorian history – will rebuild rural and regional hospitals to ensure all Victorians can access the high quality care and facilities they need, no matter where they live,” Mr Howard said.

“This investment will enable BDHC to upgrade and redesign its kitchen and offer more choice of food variety to its patients and staff.

“In addition, the health service will purchase three new servers to implement a new patient care system as well as purchase new licenses and install a brand new risk management system to ensure the service meets current standards and accreditation. “Our dedicated doctors and nurses do a remarkable job. We are supporting them to do their job saving lives and keeping locals healthy by giving them the modern facilities they need.” The Victorian Budget 2016/17 provided an extra $2.45 billion for health so hospitals can admit more patients, reduce waiting times, upgrade buildings and infrastructure, and keep Victorians healthy