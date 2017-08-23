Kmart Delacombe is coming to town!

AUSTRALIA’S favourite retailer has finally arrived and will officially open its doors to Delacombe and surrounding communities Thursday 31 August from 8:00am. The 5,000m2 store showcases Kmart’s new store layout that is being rolled out nationally, in a commitment to an improved shopping experience for customers, from irresistibly low priced everyday products through to brightly lit, easy to shop product worlds. The new and elevated store layout provides locals with all three of Kmart’s coloured product worlds including clothing, toys and home. Noticeable updates including central self-served check outs, wider aisles for easy wheel chair and pram access, as well as bolder graphics for navigation and a convenient shopping experience. Kmart Delacombe store Manager, Nigel Brennan said the completion of this site will be a huge achievement for the whole Kmart team and he is thrilled to open his doors on Thursday 31 August.

“We have received an incredible response to the new store opening – the town is buzzing about having a second Kmart! It will provide locals with further shopping convenience for those who live locally and greater access to our everyday low prices,” Mr Brennan said. The Kmart Delacombe opening has driven local employment opportunities with the store having employed over 130 new team members locally with 12 transferring from other stores. Including two long servicing team members, who have a combined total of 50 years with the business. “The Delacombe community is plentiful of local talent and I am so proud of my team. All of them have undertaken extensive training, with a focus in store processes and developments to ensure they are fully equipped to support any customer enquiry. We are now counting down the days to opening, Mr Brennan added.

The Kmart Delacombe opening has drawn huge excitement amongst the community with the buzz being showcased through the ‘Kmart Delacombe Opening’ Facebook event page. The events page has confirmed over 700 people ‘attending’ and over 1000 thousand people ‘interested’ in going to the opening on 31 August.