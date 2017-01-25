Lady Potter to Open the Buninyong Marmalade Fair

PATRON of Buninyong Marmalade, Lady Potter, is coming up from Melbourne with her daughter Primrose and will open the Buninyong Marvellous Marmalade Fair on Saturday 28th January in the Town Hall from 1pm. The CWA Judges will again assess the entries that come in from all over Australia and score each out of 20 points. The great thing about the event is that anyone can come to learn how to make better marmalade from the helpful CWA Judges’ comments as well as by talking to the winners like the Prewers from Tasmania who did well last year, winning Best in Show and best Man-made marmalade. The judges will give their comments immediately prior to the presentation of Certificates to the prize-winners in each citrus Class. Also, those selected for the Australian XI, comprising eleven jars plus 12th jar, will be presented with their Certificates and the team will subsequently be airfreighted to the International Marmalade Awards in Cumbria, northern England, for judging against the England XI. At the 2016 international competition, the Australia versus England XI resulted in a draw for the MarmalAshes trophy even though The Hon Alexander Downer, Australia’s High Commissioner in London, was called in to be one of the four adjudicators to try to separate these formidable rivals.

So for now, while Australia still holds a slight lead with three wins to England’s two we have to concede that England actually holds both cricket’s Ashes and technically the MarmalAshes as well. This contest will thus be closely watched in March when the teams again go head to head at the International Marmalade Awards. Australia will be trying every tactic such as presenting some citrus varieties, like our native finger limes and Red Centre limes, that the Brits have never even heard of as all their citrus is imported. Anything to beat our friendly adversaries the Poms at that quintessential English tradition of marmalade.

All entry fees are donated to Hospice and palliative care organisations and to date just under $5000 has been donated mainly to Ballarat Hospice who do a tremendous job in looking after community members in their care. Free entry and all welcome Buninyong Town Hall doors open at 1pm on Saturday 28th January.