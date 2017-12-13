Leanne Howard new Book Community Health

BALLARAT Community Health has been an integral part of Ballarat life since the 1970s and that rich history was celebrated with the launch of “Looking Back as well as Forward” last Thursday.

“Looking Back as well as Forward” was written and researched by Prof Keir Reeves and Dr Leanne Howard on behalf of the Collaborative Research Centre for Australian History (CRCAH) at Federation University Australia. The book is published by Ballarat Community Health and is a striking coffee table record full of pictures and stories from community health across the years.

Research for the book included interviews and recording of oral and written histories, and historical documentation. The recording and understanding of human endeavour contributes to our knowledge and informs future activity, as well as honouring and acknowledging the work of the organisation and its contribution to the development of this community.

“From my point of view it was important that the project was delivered as a community engaged history as it was conceived by Ballarat Community Health as a community engaged initiative befitting its own history,” said Keir Reeves, Director, the Collaborative Research Centre for Australian History (CRCAH) at Federation University Australia.

Ballarat Community Health has been at the heart of Ballarat since its first incarnation as Sebastopol Community Health in 1975.

BCH is a significant community organisation in Ballarat, and has been built based on the vision of early proponents who were committed to the health and wellbeing of the community. This early vision can be traced throughout the development of BCH and is still evident in the organisation to date.

“So many people have played a part in Ballarat Community Health’s vision to create opportunities and a supportive environment for the community to develop and maintain health and wellbeing. It is wonderful to see their contribution and commitment acknowledged and preserved in this book,” said Robyn Reeves, CEO Ballarat Community Health.