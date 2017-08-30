Legacy Week Badge Appeal

THE Legacy Week Appeal, launched last week, aims to build awareness about the importance of Legacy’s work in the community. The campaign also raises essential funds to assist the services that Ballarat Legacy provides to over 900 families and dependents of the Ballarat district’s deceased and incapacitated veterans.

Legacy is a unique Australian organisation which is born out of the trenches where a promise was made to a dying mate that “someone would look after the missus and kids.”

Each year, Ballarat Legacy asked the local public to help ‘Keep The Promise’ to the dependents of deceased veterans; by buying a Badge or making a donation during Legacy Week. Over 25,000 Defence Force Personnel have been deployed overseas since 1999. Many new Veteran’s widows enrol with Ballarat Legacy (and its Groups) every year. Assistance from the public is needed to ensure Ballarat Legacy’s crucial services continue now and into the future.

At the launch and civic reception last Thursday, the legacy flag, was put in trust with the City of Ballarat, to be flown in Queen Victoria Square, for the duration of the Appeal.

“This flag is a symbol of our work in the community for 91 years,” Ballarat Legacy chairman Ron Fleming said.

“We are proud to have it in Queen Victoria Square. May those who see it remember those men and women who have served their country. May they also understand the duty of care for those who have given their lives in service.”

Accepting the Legacy flag City of Ballarat Mayor, Cr Samantha McIntosh said, “It’s a great honour and privilege to accept the Legacy flag on behalf of the people of Ballarat.”