Let there be light to stage the Burras 2017 season

Let there be light at Marty Busch

THE $1.7 million upgrade of Marty Busch Recreation Reserve will move another step closer to completion this week – with the light poles to be installed tomorrow. Fully funded by the City of Ballarat, the project includes a major lighting upgrade. New lighting towers will bring the facility up to semi-professional level (200 Lux) and enable night matches. Lighting works are being delivered by local company SS Electrics The oval upgrade is being delivered by Pitchcraft Pty Ltd who has delivered similar high-quality upgrades to C.E. Brown Reserve, Alfredton Recreation Reserve, North Oval No. 2 and Eureka Stadium over the past two years.

The $1.7 million upgrade project at Marty Busch also includes: • Reconstruction of the oval including installation of new sub surface drainage, automatic irrigation system and 300mm sand profile. • Power upgrade to the Reserve providing for future electrical infrastructure to service sports grounds, soccer facility, cycling velodrome and netball facilities. Local firm, T.J. Coutts, has been awarded the contract to deliver the power upgrade • New fencing and coaches boxes. These works will complement the new $265,000 netball court that was added to the Reserve in April this year.

This project was also fully funded by the City of Ballarat. The City of Ballarat is working with the Sebastopol Football Netball Club and other users groups to carry out the upgrade. The project is on track for completion in time for the start of the 2017 Ballarat Football Netball League Season. Vice President of the Sebastopol Football Netball Club, Phil Hyman, said the transformation at the reserve was amazing. “It’s really just phenomenal and great for the football club,” he said. “We had our junior registration night on Monday and had over 100 kids out on the ground and it was just amazing. “Coming into the winter months the ground will be so much better to play on and train on.” Mr Hyman said that the club has been working hard to increase member and sponsorship rates. “Obviously with the facilities we have now we will be able to attract more people to the club,” he said. “As far as we are concerned we couldn’t be happier with Council and looking at the oval we are very grateful.”

Hymn concedes Sebastopol has been struggling a little bit but did win four games last season. “We are coming into a new season on the right track, we have a great coach in place, Shane Simpson, and we are pretty much a team of young kids,” he said. “Training has started with great intensity, we go away early March for a training camp and we come back and obviously get into practice matches and that’s where I think the local community gets a little more involved.”