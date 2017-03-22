Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Ariyon Bakare

The age old question is there life on Mars? Well according to director Daniel Espinosa’s latest film, the answer is yes. The International Space Station, Pilgrim 7 is about to receive samples from an unmanned craft returning from Mars, as we meet the crew the operation is being run by Miranda North (Rebecca Ferguson), who has the duty to carry out a mission that requires making sure anything found on Mars will remain isolated where it can be studied by the rest of the crew, including Jake Gyllenhaal’s David Jordan. However it’s the ship’s “science officer” Hugh (Ariyon Bakare) who first but not entirely convincing story. We first meet Michael (James Franco) as a pastor, telling a young gay man that his sexuality is a “false identity,” before flashing back to Michael’s life in the late 1990s, when he lived in San Francisco with his boyfriend (Zachary Quinto, “Spock in Star trek”) and published an LGBT magazine. The bruinteracts with the single cell organism they find on Mars, an alien quickly nicknamed “Calvin.” He’s also the first to experience Calvin’s violent side as it tries to escape containment. The crew quickly realizes how important it becomes to keep their find isolated, but it’s not long before they realize that eliminating their discovery is the only way to keep it from possibly killing them all. As much as Life might feel like a “big” movie, it’s still one that takes place almost entirely inside or just outside the space station with just the small cast of characters created. Director Espinosa does a great job with the material, making the movie feel bigger with well-choreographed action sequences and creating the tautest of tension using the music and editing. As far as the actual alien, it’s a fascinating bit of super-strong protoplasm that looks like a starfish at first but then grows into the size of an octopus, becoming stronger and smarter as it becomes acclimated to its environment, making it even more

deadly. The CG creature is so well-integrated into the sets and with the actors that it never has to be hidden in the shadows to make it scarier. As you might imagine, the crew is picked off one by one, leaving a couple of them to figure out how to destroy “Calvin” as it becomes obvious that the authorities on earth would destroy the ship rather than allowing it to reach earth. The film ends with the type of cliff-hanger we’ve come to expect from thrillers these days where there’s no solid conclusion, although leaving things open ended certainly offers potential for a sequel.

Rated M 7 out of 10