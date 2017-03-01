Linton Bowling Club Weekend Results

LINTON BOWLING CLUB RESULTS 25 Feb. By: Phil Blake.

The weather Gods were kind to us again this weekend providing a beautiful day for round 17. I hope I don’t speak too soon, but I think this is the best season we have had for many years and hopefully it will continue through to the finals. Division 2: Away versus Learmonth.

As mentioned last week, the twos are just hanging in third and a loss to Learmonth would put them out of the four. Competition between the Plovers and Learmonth has always been close and the boys entered the game aware that it was going to be a tough day at the office. True to form both sides were locked in tight contests at the break and Linton had to find something extra or it was curtains. The end result had The Plovers up on two ends with one loss and a draw to win by 9 shots and breathing a sigh of relief for another week. Total: 87/78 Division 4: Home versus Mt Xavier.

Once again, to remain in second we had to come away with a win this round or drop to third. At our first encounter we defeated Xavier on all four rinks, however I said at the time they were a very good side and didn’t deserve to be down in the ladder placings. With this in mind we entered the competition knowing they were not going to be easy which became blatantly obvious as the game progressed. The break had Linton trailing by 5 and things had to improve. Didn’t happen unfortunately for us as the game came right down to the very last bowl and left Xavier on top for the day by 1 shot. Disappointing for the Plovers who have struggled in the last two rounds coming away with only one winning rink in each. Total: 96/97

Division 8: Home versus Learmonth.

This was going to be an interesting game with both sides battling to stay off the bottom of the ladder. The Plovers defeated Learmonth back in round 8 and we were hoping for a similar result this time. The break had three sides in close competition but Clive Drinkwater’s team were having a dream run and leading comfortably. The day belonged to Linton at plays end with victory by 18 shots and two ends to keep us off the bottom. Total: 97/75

Division two are still in the race for second and coming up against Avenue on our turf next round should give them an excellent chance although a loss could put them out of the four altogether. Division four are back to third behind the Burras by 6 points and must win against Ballarat and with Sebas up against ladder leaders Invermay in the last round we have every chance. Division eight versus Webbcona should also be a nail biter with both sides needing to win to ensure they don’t finish on the bottom.