Starring Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman

Australian director Garth Davis has produced a great film just in time for the Oscars. This amazing true story with magic performances by Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, Nicole Kidman and newcomer Sunny Pawar has, like the title would suggest, a blend of brute force and elegance. The movie is kind of split in two, as is its lead character, Saroo. The first half of “Lion” tells Saroo’s harrowing childhood story. He grew up happy but poor near Khandwa in 1980s India. At the age of five he starts helping his older brother Guddu with odd jobs, like collecting, actually stealing coal from moving trains. One night he falls asleep alone in a passenger car and awakens on the move. The train doesn’t stop for days until it reaches Kolkata 900 miles away. Wide-eyed Saroo, who does not speak the local Bengali language, and is starving is at the mercy of the degenerates that prey on the city’s street children. Trying to get home, he instead ends up at an orphanage. Saroo knows his mother is still searching, but no agency can find her. She cannot read; he doesn’t know her name other than “Mum,” and it’s impossible to track down his village. In time, Saroo is adopted by a family of well off people from Tasmania (Kidman and David Wenham) and he starts a new life. Twenty years goes by and as a student and assimilated in Australian society, Saroo tastes a snack cooked by a university classmate from India, and the memories flood back. “I am lost,” he tells his girlfriend, played by Rooney Mara. With the brand new Google Earth app, Saroo begins the painstaking process of searching for the visions in his memory. He feels a desperate need to tell his mother and brother that he is okay. It’s like looking for a needle-in-a-haystack and his obsession nearly tears his whole life apart, but it wouldn’t have been worthy of such a superb film if the ending weren’t an absolute beauty. Lion” is one of the warmest and tearful movies this year and is a must see.

Rated PG 9 out of 10