Local Meredith Dairy shortlisted for elite dairy award

MEREDITH Dairy’s, Chevre with Fresh Dill, and Ashed Chevre have been announced as finalists in the Goat’s, Sheep’s & Buffalo Milk Cheese category in the Australian Grand Dairy Awards.

They have been placed in the top three of the best goat’s, sheep’s & buffalo milk cheeses in Australia. They are one of 54 producers of cheese, ice cream, milk, yoghurt, gelato and more who have made it through as finalists in the Australian Grand Dairy Awards.

Now in their 19th year, the Australian Grand Dairy Awards are the grand final of dairy awards recognising quality, excellence and the distinguished skills of local Australian producers who create the highest quality products in the country.

Being named a finalist with the chance to take home the Champion title in these prestigious Awards is the highest possible accolade for a dairy producer.

Over two days, over 400 gold medal winning Australian products were put through a rigorous test by a panel of 24 judges.

Renowned dairy educators Russell Smith and Mark Livermore led a panel of technical experts, chefs, retailers and flavour specialists to assess presentation, texture, flavour and aroma to shortlist the top three in each class crowning them the 2018 finalists.

While the experts have already had their say, there is one award they can’t determine, the country’s favourite dairy product, the 2018 People’s Choice Award. Dairy lovers from around the country are encouraged to throw their support behind their favourite finalist and cast their vote at peopleschoiceaward.

legendairy.com.au

What’s more, simply by voting, consumers go into the draw to win a year’s supply of award winning cheese! The winning producer of the Australian Grand Dairy Awards People’s Choice Award, as well as the top product in each dairy and cheese category will be revealed in February, along with an overall dairy and cheese Grand Champion.