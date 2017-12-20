Local Runner wins Ararat

BALLARAT athlete Kate Jones, 23, has had her first win for the season in the Ararat Women’s 120m gift on Saturday, finishing ahead of the field off a nine-metre mark.

This is Kate’s sixth season as a professional runner, under the coaching expertise of Mick Benoit.

Kate it just coming back off an injury prone season but has had prior success in making finals in the Ballarat and Stawell Gifts.

“I won the Bendigo Gift in 2012 but since then I have come close but not quite and I came second in the Stonnington Gift,” she said.

Kate is hoping for a better season and with a new physio and training program, coupled with her win, things are looking up for her on the track.

“Coming off an injury prone season I am just running and enjoying myself,” Kate said.

She juggles her running with study (nursing at FedUni) and is also a coach at Ballarat Little Athletics Club.

On Saturday Kate also ran in the 70m Open Event and was thrilled to win the Women’s 120m.

“Apart from my sash and trophy I was given the shell from the starter’s pistol, I thought it was a nice thing to do,” Kate said.

“My future running plans are to take each one (meeting) as it comes, but I’d love to win a big one – Ballarat, Stawell would be amazing, but I’m just starting to enjoy running for myself again and taking it as it comes.” Kate plans to be competing at Maryborough on January 1st 2018 and next year’s Stawell Gift.

The Men’s 120m Gift was also won by a Ballarat runner, Mason Keast, who ran off nine metres and hit claimed the title well ahead of the field.