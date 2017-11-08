Commenced Saturday 4 November 2017 THE Ballarat to Bendigo “Loong To Loong Walk”, organised by the Chinese Australian Cultural Society Ballarat (CACSB) supported by Ballarat Sovereign Hill Gold Museum, Creswick Railway Workshops Association, Maldon Vintage Machinery Museum, Bendigo Chinese Association, Golden Dragon Museum and CCCAV, commenced on Saturday 4th November 2017.

The Walk will go past many significant Gold field towns like Ballarat, Creswick, Smeaton, Strathlea, Newstead, Maldon, to Bendigo Golden Dragon Museum, the walk team will camp, stay in the community centre, railway station, listen to local community histories, visit local museums, historic sites etc to pay respect to the gold miners including the Chinese miners who made great contributions to this country, the walk team will be welcomed by individual local communities and finally by Bendigo Chinese Association and The Golden Dragon Museum.

CACSB President Michelle Philips said, “From this walk, we would like to raise money for a little town called Dergolm situated between South Australia and Victoria border, the town people went out of their own way to help successful walk in May 2017, as they did back in 1850s helping Chinese gold miners walk from Robe to Victorian gold fields, the money raised from this event will be used for repairing Dergolm Community Hall for town people to use.” As a non-government, not-for-profit organization, CACSB encourages groups and individuals to participate in this event through various forms including volunteering and making a donation.

Support The Loong To Loong Walk with a donation supporting Dergolm Community Hall Repair.