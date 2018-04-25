Starring Nick Robinson and Jennifer Garner With the commercial success of recent movies like Call Me By Your Name and God’s Own Country, this latest Gay movie “Love, Simon” continues to break down barriers by the simple fact that a gay teen love story is being widely released in major cinemas.

The basis of this teen romantic drama is told in the opening narration.

Simon has everything he could possibly wish for; a happy, stable family he likes and gets along with, a group of close-knit friends who look out for him, he’s conventionally attractive, not failing at school, and has enough disposable income to enjoy his insatiable iced coffee habit. As Simon comes to terms with being Gay and how this will affect all those around him he joins the schools Gossip Girl site where students can anonymously leave their confessions and air their dirty laundry. It is here that Simon makes contact with Blue, a young gay student who is also going through the exact same journey as him. The pair make contact through social media and as they fall in love and divulge secrets behind the comfort of their anonymity we watch him through the highs and lows only a closeted teenager can experience as he faces pressures to both stay in and escape the closet, all while trying to track down the elusive Blue who he’s pinned his hopes for happiness on.

Nick Robinson plays his role pretty much spot on as the troubled Simon who wistfully glances at happy couples, eating lunch alone after a falling out with his friends, powering through family engagements to avoid talking about the real issues and yearning to be with someone he loves. Viewers may see this film thinking it’s a little too white, a little too gay and a little too polished.

But some might argue that this how we actually, finally got this movie. It needed to appeal to as many people as possible, and it needed to be appealing while doing it.

“Love, Simon” I really did, and you will to. It’s time for a few more of these excellent stories; there is no shortage of people who need them.

Rated M 8 out of 10