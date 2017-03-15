Starring Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga

The true story of Richard and Mildred Loving (Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga), an interracial couple who defied Virginia's anti-miscegenation laws by marrying in 1958, when Mildred found she was pregnant at age 18. After their house was raided by local police in the middle of the night, the Lovings were threatened with prison, and instead opted to be exiled to Washington D.C. for violating the law by getting married. However, after years of living in the city, they grew tired of not being able to live near their families in the country where they'd been raised and had lived for so many years.

When one of their children was struck by a car on a city street, they finally moved back home, even though they were facing being arrested again. They obtained legal help to sue the state of Virginia in an attempt to strike down the rules, and allow interracial marriages to be seen as legitimate in the eyes of the law. The Lovings took their case all the way to the Supreme Court. By 1967, anti-miscegenation statutes were ruled unconstitutional. We have this brave couple to thank for the original fight for marriage equality. While not 100 percent accurate, Loving unlike many historical dramas the broad facts are correct. The movie properly honours the history of the Loving family.

The film includes strong performances from Joel Edgerton as Richard Loving and Ruth Negga as Mildred Jeter Loving. They have a quiet chemistry that really works. In addition, the entire supporting cast, virtual unknowns, highlighted some up-and-coming actors that we should all be seeing more of in Hollywood. Most important, Loving is seriously relevant. Much of the language used in the film is nearly identical to the fight for same-sex marriage. Loving proves the labels change, but the tools to oppress the disenfranchised remain the same: fear, hate and the justice system. Equally entertaining and educational, Loving is a story that needed to be told.

Rated MA 8 OUT OF 10