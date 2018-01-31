Lucas Community Hub opens its doors

BALLARAT’S newest community facility, the $4 million Lucas Community Hub, is now open to residents in Ballarat’s west.

Three community rooms and a commercial kitchen available for hire; Weekly library outreach and story time sessions.

Co-location of a range of activities in the same venue allows an integrated format for linking Ballarat families into services.

It is anticipated that in the first 12 months of opening, the Lucas MCH service will provide over 3000 families with health and developmental consultations as well as the facilitation of 12 new parents groups; and immunisations to approximately 900 residents.

The hub’s large community meeting space and rooms are available for hire, for both regular and casual bookings.

The $4 million facility was built by Nicholson Constructions. The City of Ballarat has provided $2.4 million towards the project and the State Government has contributed $1.6 million.

YMCA Ballarat CEO Kate Phillips said the YMCA is elated with the completion of the facility.

“It has been an absolute fantastic project from design, through build and now openingwe are thrilled with the families who can’t wait to start their first day of kindergarten with their young ones,” she said.

“The kids have given the playground the tick of approval; they absolutely love it and didn’t want to go home when they came for their orientation. So we are absolutely thrilled.” The kindergarten has some great features including a music area, a water feature and an amazing native garden, coupled with traditional play equipment.

“Over the first week we will expect 40 families and so our numbers are currently on 36 enrolments and growing for our four year old and 11 for our three year old program and growing every day,” Ms Phillips said.

“As late as Monday we were still receiving enrollments and it’s still not too late and we encourage families to enroll if they are living in the area.”