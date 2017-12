THE Re-signings for the Ballarat Skoda Rush just keep coming with veteran Kristy Rinaldi set to play in her 13th South East Australian Basketball League Season.

Rinaldi has played 277 games for the Ballarat Rush which has her sitting second on the Basketball Ballarat all time games played record only behind her now Head Coach Eric Hayes.

Rinaldi’s 2017 season saw her average 10.5 points per game as well as 5.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Rinaldi is looking to win her first SEABL Championship and after 12 previous attempts, it could be 13th time lucky with the team that the Ballarat Skoda Rush have put together.

Rinaldi said “I’m looking forward to getting back on the court and playing for the Rush. It’s an exciting and proud moment to be heading into my 13th season with the one club.” Rinaldi added “I think the club has put together a great coaching unit and playing roster which is a real positive for the season ahead”.

Rinaldi is a full time police officer based in Melbourne and travels to and from Ballarat for trainings and games which shows her commitment to the club.

Basketball Ballarat Elite Teams Rush Chair Lynly Doherty said “Kristy continues to show dedication to Ballarat and it is great to be able to secure a leader of her ability for another season.” Head Coach Eric Hayes said “To retain Kristy is fantastic for our program, her experience and passion rubs off on the team and we are looking forward to another great season from her.

Rinaldi is the fifth re-signing for the Ballarat Skoda Rush and with some exciting announcements due in the new year with some more signings, 2018 is looking like the year the Rush will return to the finals.