LYRIC Theatre brings you CATS

LYRIC Theatre brings to the stage the purr-fect show:CATS!

This multi-award winning Andrew Lloyd Webber musical will thrill and engage both the young and the old. WHEN: March 2-12, 2017 WHERE: Her Majesty’s Theatre, Ballarat TIME: Evening shows at 8pm, Matinees at 2pm TICKETS: Purchase tickets from Her Majesty’s Box Office, 17 Lydiard Street South, Ballarat or online at:hermaj.com CATS is a musical composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot, and produced by Cameron Mackintosh. The musical tells the story of a tribe of cats called the Jellicles and the night they make what is known as “the Jellicle choice” and decide which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. CATS has won numerous awards over the years, including Best Musical at both the Laurence Olivier Awards and the Tony Awards. The London production ran for twenty-one years and the Broadway production ran for eighteen years, both setting new records.

The brilliant production team includes: Dr Mike Whitehead [Executive Producer], Alison Trevenen [Production Manager], Susan Jackson [Assistant Production Manager], William Yates [Musical Director/Choral Director], Glenn Fisher [Technical Co-ordinator], Kate Suter [Stage Manager], Scott Snowden [Set Design], Matthew Heenan [Lighting Design], Greg Ginger [Sound Design], Cathy Heenan [Make-up/Pros t h e t i c s Design], Nikki McKinnon [Hair Design]. Lyric has two special CATS in this production: Kat Armati [Director/ Choreographer] who is creating an exciting new-look version of this classic show and Kat Pengelly [Costume Design] who has sculpted her designs to fit the Lycra theme.

For this production we see the return of two cast members ten years on from our 2007 show: Brendan Bawden who will reprise the role of Gus – The Theatre Cat, which he played in 2007 and Tim Gay, who played Mungojerrie in 2007 and will assume the role of Skimbleshanks for this production. The other principals are: Samantha Stewart, Bombalurina; Matt Mercer, Bustopher; Fiona Lacey, Demeter; Emma Rix, Grizabella; Ellie Carroll, Jellylorum; Ella Bedggood, Jemima; Vicki Rowe, Jennyanydots; Samuel Apineru, Macavity; Aaron Bonell-Huy, Mr Mistoffelees; Laurence Heenan, Mungojerrie; Sam Balson, Munkustrap; Stephen Armati, Old Deuteronomy; Daniel Lamech, Rum Tum Tugger; Siobhan Heenan, Rumpleteazer. They are joined onstage by the ensemble members: Brad Martin, Matthew Henderson, Sophie Walters, Ally Stewart, Matthew Gay, Catherine Pettie, Shelley Szova, Max Rushton, Lily O’Shea, Tori Waters, Lisa Brown, Daniel Sully, Charlotte Hamilton, Victoria Rosewarne and Marc Evans. Lyric will also have the following off-stage pit singers: James Catterson, Laura Edmondson, Enya McDonald, Reuben Morgan and Cait Sartori.