M.A.D.E TO MAKE ITS INTERNATIONAL DEBUT WITH CHINESE FORTUNES

THE Museum of Australian Democracy at Eureka is set to make its international debut thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Andrews Labor Government which will support a tour of the dual language Chinese Fortunes exhibition to six cities across China. Member for Buninyong Geoff Howard today announced the funding through the Labor Government’s International Engagement program, which will support the museum to partner with Federation University and the Australian Embassy in Beijing to tour the exhibition to China between September 2017 and March 2018.

“The Chinese Fortunes exhibition, which premiered at M.A.D.E as part of Chinese New Year celebrations, tells the stories of the early Chinese Australians who immigrated during the gold rush and stayed on to forge their lives and livelihoods in Australia,” Mr Howard said. “This fantastic exhibition will showcase Ballarat’s gold rush history internationally, with the exhibit showing in Beijing, Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

“It will also provide opportunities for M.A.D.E and Federation University to create lasting links with universities and institutions across China.

“The exhibition was created and curated in Ballarat by the M.A.D.E team in partnership with numerous community and institutional lenders, and has already been seen by almost 30,000 people, since it opened here in January.

“With only a few days remaining, it is the last chance to see this fantastic exhibition before it sets sail, so I encourage the community to visit M.A.D.E and see Chinese Fortunes before it takes on the world.” Building international engagement is a focus of the Government’s $115m Creative State strategy which aims to grow Victoria’s creative industries and their economic and social impact. M.A.D.E. is also receiving $85,000 a year for the next four years through the Government’s Organisations Investment Program which provides operational funding to key arts and cultural organisations throughout Victoria.