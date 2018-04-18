MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE FOR BALLARAT HOSPITAL

MORE Ballarat patients with a mental illness will get better access to safer and higher quality facilities with a Andrews Labor Government funding boost to upgrade critical infrastructure at Ballarat Base Hospital.

Minister for Health Jill Hennessy joined Member for Wendouree Sharon Knight to announce Ballarat Health Services would receive more than $1.39 million through the second round of the Labor Government’s Rural Health Infrastructure Fund.

The funding boost for Ballarat Base Hospital will be used to replace zoned air-conditioning throughout the hospital’s mental health facility. With improved comfort, quality and safety in the mental health facilities at Ballarat Base Hospital, patients will enjoy better health outcomes.

Meanwhile, the hospital will also replace existing hot water boilers with systems that are 20 per cent more efficient, improving reliability, efficiency and saving money on expensive energy bills.

The latest funding comes on top of $4 million provided to Ballarat Health Services in the first round of the Fund to start planning for future needs of the hospital and replace six laparoscopic cameras in the existing operating suites.

At the Queen Elizabeth centre we have replaced chillers and expanded wireless networks.

Last week the Fund was expanded by a further $50 million – taking the total investment into our rural and regional health services to $250 million. The Fund is the largest of its kind in Victorian history, and is giving all Victorians access to the high quality care and facilities they need, no matter where they live.

Last year’s budget delivered $1.67 billion to support hospitals meet demand and provide the high quality care Victorian patients deserve, as well as $428.5 million in new hospital upgrades.

In last year’s budget, Ballarat Health Services received $273.3 million in funding from the Labor Government.

This is $17.5 million or 6.8 per cent more than provided the previous financial year, and a whopping $48.3 million or 21.5 per cent more than when the Liberals were in government.

“We’re putting patients first and revamping our rural and regional health services across the state so more patients in rural Victoria can be treated sooner, closer to home,” Ms Hennessy said.

“ Investing in health services is part of the DNA of our government; we know that we need to continue to make those kind of investments.”