Mayor’s Message 16th Nov 2017

It’s been a week of good news for cyclists and pedestrians in Ballarat with the announcement of major infrastructure improvements designed to make the city’s roads safer.

Last Thursday the state government announced it will invest $9.3 million to improve safety and connect missing links in the city’s existing path networks for cyclists and pedestrians The City of Ballarat is working in collaboration with VicRoads to develop plans to create safer roads and deliver improved infrastructure for Ballarat pedestrians and cyclists.

The plan includes more than 12 kilometres of new and upgraded walking and cycling paths.

They’ll promote health and environmentally-friendly travel, increase our green space opportunities, and activate Sturt Street’s underused garden areas, and boost tourism opportunities.

The project will revitalise the CBD, encourage people to leave their cars at home, and connect the key tourist areas of the Ballarat Railway Station, Wendouree rail corridor, Lake Wendouree and Victoria Park.

We want your feedback.

So, if you walk or cycle through the city why not drop into the Ballarat Safer Cycling Pop-up Shop at Shop 1, 315 Sturt Street, between 15-22 November.

Your feedback will be used to determine the final designs.

Community feedback has been important in planning for the new Indigenous sculpture park at the North Gardens at Lake Wendouree; we have worked closely with Wadawurrung Traditional Owners and local Indigenous representatives.

They have been pivotal in initiating this project which will help educate the community about the signifi cance of Lake Wendouree to local Indigenous residents.

We are now looking for a consultant to prepare a Landscape Design Plan which will be subject to a six-month community engagement phase I look forward to sharing with you more on the progress of both projects.

Ballarat Mayor Cr Samantha McIntosh