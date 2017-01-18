Mighty Miles Scotson conquers Nationals

IN the first week of his professional career, BMC Racing Team’s Miles Scotson (SA), 22, stole a late charge on a select group to claim the green and gold jersey in a thrilling finish to the 183.6km men’s road race at the 2017 MARS Cycling Australia Road National Championships in Buninyong.

“I was like wow, it’s really going to happen and then so many different feelings coming into the line I couldn’t believe it,” said Scotson after winning one of the most dramatic and exhilarating climaxes seen in Buninyong. “I was dreaming about it yesterday but probably not going to make the finish today, but still dreaming of being Australian champion and that’s why I think I had that mentality of ‘all in’.” 2015 under 23 champion Scotson, who narrowly missed selection to the track for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, broke away at the end of the eighteenth lap of the epic race. The South Australian could feel two-time winner Simon Gerrans (VIC), 2010 champion Travis Meyer (WA), Cameron Meyer (WA) and Brendan Canty (VIC) breathing down his neck on the final run into the finish line, however the chasers would miss out with Scotson having time to salute across the line. Gerrans took the silver just ahead of Nathan Haas (ACT) who finished fourth in 2016 rounding out the podium.

“It’s really weird, just racing in the national champions jersey in Europe this year is going to be a big jump,” said Scotson who now adds the elite road green and gold national jersey to his a multiple world champion rainbow jersey from the track.

“Maybe a bit of pressure I’m not sure how this season is going to go whether I can handle it in Europe so it’s time to lift my game. “Now I’m going to stand out, it’s time to lift my game.”

Garfoot edges Spratt in classic Buninyong showdown to take maiden road crown

QUEENSLAND’S Katrin Garfoot (Orica-Scott) became the first woman in eight years to claim the time trial and road race double after out-sprinting team mate Amanda Spratt (NSW) in the final fifty metres to claim the elite women’s road race at the 2017 MARS Cycling Australia Road National Championships in Buninyong.

The Rio Olympian was part of a two rider break over the final two and a half laps with defending champion Spratt before the Germanborn cyclist who won the time in emphatic style on Thursdayshowed her strength in the sprint to the line at the end of the 102 kilometre race to edge Spratt into silver. Unheralded Lucy Kennedy (QLD) crossed the line in third to collect the bronze medal, while in the race for the under 23 national title, it was Orica-Scott’s Alex Manly (SA) who added the road race to her time trial title from Thursday. “It feels great. I’ve wanted to be here for a few years and I finally made it,” said Garfoot moments after emulating fellow Queenslander Carla Ryan’s 2009 feat of the time trial and road race crown in the same year.

“It feels definitely great and a double as well which was also a dream coming into it. “It’s very special. It’s special because it’s such a rare thing to achieve this.” Photos JOHN VEAGE / CYCLING AUSTRALIA