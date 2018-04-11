Mikayla off to Russia with a little help

LAST time we met Mikayla Hogg she was eleven years old and preparing to take part in the Interschool National Championships in Sydney.

That was in 2015 and Mikayla, whose family lives in Berringa, placed a credible third and sixth place.

That was on her horse Benji, who was recently sold, and replaced by a new horse called Monet.

“I got given Monet, an ex-world cup show jumper, by Ingrid and Tim Clarke.

Monet was Ingrid’s horse and she gave him to me after she had a child and Monet was getting older,” Mikayla said.

“Monet is sixteen and has taught me a lot.” Mikayla competes regularly in local competitions and very recently took part in the State Championships where she came sixth.

She is now preparing for an even bigger event and one that will take her to Europe.

“Dad and I are preparing to go to Germany and Russia – there is this thing called the German Friendships and its held every second year and the organiser of that spends a lot of time at his stables in Russia and he wanted to do a Russian Friendship Games,” Mikayla explained.

“So a week beforehand I go to Germany and I train with a coach from Germany and then I go to Russia to compete from the 31st July to 5th August. People from all over the world go to this event.” The German Friendships Games are described as ‘Friendships not Championships. Since 1999 Riders from all over the world are fascinated by the idea of the German Friendships. Every German participant brings a horse for the foreign team-mate.

They train together and start in the show as a team. These six days of International Teamwork and International understanding encourages new friendships and sharing the love of horses as well as the learning of languages.” The Russian Friendships Games will be based on this.

“This is an invitation event and I feel very privileged to have been asked,” Mikayla said.

“I will compete individually and I will be paired up with a Russian rider and we will compete as a team, as well.” Any overseas trip does not come cheap and Mikayla is busy fundraising to help with the cost.

“A fundraiser will be held at the Moondallah Café in Berringa in July, I have received a grant from the council and Your Name Here in Bannockburn will supply me with a uniform,” Mikayla said.

Mikayla, who has future Olympic aspirations, will be representing Australia during the competition.

If anyone in the community would like to help Mikayla please call her dad Gregg on 0417 112 785.