Million Dollar Sale Yards Project Progress on Time and on Budget

WORK on the new Central Victoria Livestock Exchange (CVLX) at Miners Rest is well underway and on track for completion this year.

The relocation from the Ballarat saleyards in Latrobe Street, Ballarat to the miners Rest site has not been without voc al protest from a number of Miners Rest residents but the aging facilities and conditions at the Ballarat site no longer meet modern safety, animal welfare and environmental standards required in today’s industry.

Features of CVLX will include:

•An efficient layout which will improve the process of livestock penning, identification and classification to ensure sale days are conducted safely and efficiently.

•A safe working environment for stock agents, buyers and others working at the facility, including better separation of livestock from people.

•Modern infrastructure to reduce injury to animals and optimise animal comfort, including soft flooring, additional feeding facilities, low-bruise panelling, and undercover cattle and sheep yards.

•Quality environmental improvements including rainwater harvesting, waste water recycling and low energy lighting.

•High quality infrastructure for users and patrons including offices, hygiene services, on-site cafeteria, dedicated parking, vehicle wash facilities, and efficient loading bays.

•Site perimeter landscaping and tree planting.