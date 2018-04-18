MINE by SUSIE FOX PUBLISHED by MICHAEL JOSEPH

for a recommended $32.99

Here is another debut novel which ticks all the boxes, and it’s written by Susie Fox, who works as a G.P. not far from us, in the Macedon Ranges.

This, naturally, means that all the sections of the book dealing with medical matters are accurately portrayed. Such as childbirth.

Sasha and Mark are expecting their first baby. Sasha, a pathologist, is thirty-seven, so they are both a little anxious about what lies ahead. Expecting a daughter, after an emergency caesarean, Sasha has a son. She is unwell, and is cared for mainly, by a nurse named Ursula.

Her role is crucial to the plot.

“There are two things of which I’m certain in this chaos: first that I’m sane. Second, that the baby in the crib in front of us is not mine.” Sp,how unwell is Sasha, and how has such a strange thought come to her? New-born babies often look one another, though there are some who show marked features which match their parents. Mark could definitely find likenesses in Toby, though Sasha could not. She knew she found family features in Brigitte’s baby son. Had there been a mix-up, or a swap, at birth? And how on earth could she prove anything of the sort? This ia a very intriguing novel, though it is not written in chronological order, so make sure you read the comment at the beginning of each chapter, or you will be utterly confused.

Susie Fox is most certainly a name to put on your list of authors to watch out for in the future. She is on mine! MINE for sure!