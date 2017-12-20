How on earth does Jackie French do it? She writes so well, but she also writes so prolifically, for children and for adults alike. This time it”s a terrific novel based on facts. It would make a perfect Christmas gift for any reader on your list, as it contains just about everything to delight the avid reader passion, espionage and betrayal , just for starters.

These lovely ladies live in England, during the first World War, so there is plenty of opportunity for them to expand their horizons. They could cease to be appendages, and could become people in their own right.

Miss Lily was there to help them. But who exactly was Miss Lilt? Was she patriotic? Was she not? And if not, how could she betray her birthright? What was her true purpose? Into the mix comes Sophie, a wealthy Australian young women, who has a clear mind, and a purpose of her own.

Under Miss Lily’s wing, she begins to suspect that there is more under the surface than above it. How can she prevent disaster? So there are more questions than answers, but as the twists and turns of the plot become apparent, the captivated reader must keep turning those pages.

Jackie French intends to write more about the events that followed, but each one will be complete in itself knowing the author’s capabilities.

Meanwhile MISS LILY’S LOVELY LADIES is a wonderful entree for the feast ahead.

MISS LILY’S LOVELY LADIES by JACKIE FRENCH PUBLISHED by ANGUS & ROBERTSON for a recommended $29.99