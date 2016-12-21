VOICED by Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson.

Some say this is better than Disney’s Frozen. It does go close. Gather the kids and let’s be thankful for “Moana” with songs co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”). On Motunui in Oceania, teenage Moana lived in an idyllic, self-sustaining Polynesian community. But, as daughter of Chief Tui, she has been forbidden to travel beyond the barrier reef that surrounds their isolated island. When she discovers her ancestors’ sea-faring past, her ailing Grandma Tala explains that she has been chosen by the ocean to control its waves. Plucky Moana calls on this watery power when her island’s resources deteriorate because the heart of Goddess Te Feti was stolen. Accompanied by Hei Hei a silly, rainbow-coloured chicken, she searches for the disgraced demigod Maui who is played by Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson. Using his magic fish hook, the swaggering Maui, who is a tattoo-covered trickster, who can shape shift and the capable Moana, get together and hit the high seas on a quest, carrying a message of identity and staying true to your convictions. Created as an adventurous coming-ofage story the film evokes Polynesia’s folkloric beliefs, containing elements from Fijian, Samoan and Tahitian traditions. Moana means ‘ocean’ in Maori.. Lin-Manuel Miranda worked with other composers to craft Moana’s melodic songs including “Know Who You Are” and “How Far I’ll Go,” along with Maui’s “You’re Welcome.” Miranda sings “We Know the Way.” The animation is amazing, filled with phosphorescent vegetation and shimmering blue water, and this is the first Disney princess movie without a love interest. It is certain to be a huge hit over the holidays. Opens Boxing Day.

Rated PG 8 out of 10