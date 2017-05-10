More Mental Health And Drug Support For Ballarat

MORE mental health and alcohol and other drugs support will be available in Ballarat with two additional services set to roll out. The existing Community Care Unit in Stawell St will become a new 18-20 drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility to service the Grampians region. Community-based rehabilitation drug treatment models are appropriate for the majority of people, but for those with acute substance use treatment needs, residential rehabilitation provides a safe and supported environment with 24 hour staffing.

The existing site will be upgraded and redeveloped to provide high quality care, with a call for tenders to operate the service open today and the facility due to open in the second half of 2018.

The Community Care Unit is closing as Ballarat Health is establishing an enhanced community-based mental health recovery model, giving them the ability to respond to more people in their local communities’ right across the Grampians region.

All staff employed at the Community Care Unit will be offered alternative positions across Ballarat Health. Providing an additional boost to mental health services in the region, the Victorian Budget 2017/18 provides $8.3 million to develop a 12 bed Prevention and Recovery Care (PARC) mental health service to be based at Ballarat Health. PARC’s provide an alternative to hospital admission for patients in need of acute mental health treatment and support Victorians progress their recovery after being discharged from a mental health bed.

Minister for Mental Health Martin Foley made the announcement in Ballarat on Monday saying, “This new support will boost and improve treatment and will ease the pressure of Ballarat’s busy Emergency Department.”

Member for Wendouree Sharon Knight added, “The Andrews Labor Government promised an alcohol and other drugs facility in our region and we are delivering on that promise. This new Prevention and Recovery Care facility is an important addition to care for people in Ballarat.”