MOUNT CLEAR BOOKWORMS TAKE UP THE CHALLENGE

81 book worms from Mount Clear Primary School celebrated their success in this year’s Premiers’ Reading Challenge, receiving certificates from the Member for Buninyong, Geoff Howard.

The Premiers’ Reading Challenge encourages young people to read more books, more often.

“To qualify, participating students in Prep to Year 2 read over 30 books over a six month period, while students in Years 3 to 10 read 15 books or more,” Mr Howard said.

“Some students demonstrated their love of reading by reading many more books.

“I’d like to congratulate the students who have successfully completed this year’s challenge. For their effort, they each received a certificate signed by the Premier and six former Victorian Premiers’.

“Reading is a vital skill and the Premiers’ Reading Challenge is a simple, suceffective way for young Victorians to discover the joy of a good book, and establish life-long reading habits.

“It’s great to see the enthusiasm that Mount Clear students have for taking up the challenge to read more books – which will have long-term benefits for their learning in the future.

“Well done to the teaching staff and parents at Mount Clear Primary and all the participating schools for supporting the Challenge.” The Premiers’ Reading Challenge is an important step towards meeting the Andrews Labor Government’s Education State Targets to increase the number of Year 5 and Year 9 students reaching the highest levels of achievement in reading.

The Targets build on the Labor Government’s commitment to the Education State, ensuring every child gets a great education, no matter their circumstances.