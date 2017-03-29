POSSIBLY every Australian knows about Ned Kelly, and possibly every Australian thinks of the legend with some measure of affection. Does any Australian ever think of his mother? Of course not! This is about to be redressed because of this exhaustive biography by journalist and award winning author, Grantlee Kieza. Exhaustive? There are almost one hundred pages of notes and further reading, so don’t be discouraged by the size of the book. It is worth the effort, and there are many photographs included to help you to put flesh on the bones of the characters. Mrs Kelly was an astonishing woman who arrived in Melbourne in the early 1840s when she was only nine years old. Ellen was born in Ireland during a time of immense poverty, which she was to experience again in Victoria, before and after her marriage to Red Kelly, a man who drank too much and who was always in trouble. At the time of his death, in prison, she was the mother of seven children, the eldest of whom was Ned. Ned and Dan were always lawless, always flouting authority, so that their private war against the police was never a surprise to their feisty mother. As a widow she sold sly grog to keep her children fed (five of those the result of liaisons with two younger men). She herself was sentenced to three years hard labour for beating a policeman over the head, while he was trying to arrest Ned. In hand-cuffs, “with her twelfth baby at her breast”, she was in Melbourne gaol when Ned was hanged. How could you go on living yourself after that shattering event? She did, remarkably, living until she was 91, outliving seven of her children. At this stage she was interviewed about her astonishing life, and Kieza relies heavily on those recollections, for there were no written memoirs to consult, as the redoubtable Ellen Kelly could neither read nor write. If you are in the mood to immerse yourself in history from pioneering days to the early days of Federation, you could not find a more rewarding read than this biography, researched and written so well by Grantlee Kieza.

MRS KELLY by GRANTLEE KIEZA

PUBLISHED by ABC BOOKS for a recommended $39.99