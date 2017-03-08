Mt Clear Reserve open much needed new Club rooms

MEMBER for Buninyong Geoff Howard joined members of the Mount Clear Southern Mounties Football, Netball and Cricket Clubs to officially open the new Mount Clear Recreation Reserve change room extension, and announce that Labor is getting on with delivering more female-friendly facilities to the reserve. Sports clubs are the lifeblood of our towns, and they deserve modern, safe facilities. That’s why the Labor Government is proud to have provided $100,000 towards the construction of the new multi-use change rooms at Mount Clear.

The new change rooms feature unisex umpire change facilities, accessible amenities and a first aid and store room. As well an additional $500,000 to refurbish the ground level of the Mount Clear pavilion to make the change rooms’ female-friendly. This funding is from the latest round of our $100 million Community Sports Infrastructure Fund, which is helping communities all over Victoria update tired grounds and build the facilities they need to grow. Once complete, Mount Clear clubs will benefit from a better and safer ground on oval two, with upgrades to irrigation, drainage, turf and the installation of new lighting and safety netting. It means more players can train, more often. The fund also includes $10 million to build female friendly facilities and upgrade women’s change rooms, meaning female players will never again have to use makeshift areas to prepare for a game.

This is one of the biggest ever investments in women’s participation in sport by an Australian state government. It includes a further $8 million over four years to continue the popular Country Football and Netball Program, as well as $22 million for a new initiative to build and upgrade indoor sports stadiums. “Local clubs and players at Mount Clear are finally getting the modern home they can be proud of,” Mr Howard said. “Women and girls are joining grassroots clubs at record numbers – and we’re doing everything we can to ensure they have access to the sporting facilities they deserve. “It’s not good enough to have women and girls changing in the back of cars to play the sports they love. It’s unfair, but we are fixing that.”