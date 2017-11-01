National Children’s Week Celebrated with children at Lucas Tree Planting

TO celebrate National Children’s Week, YMCA Ballarat hosted YMCA Little Explorers at Lucas, which is an event featuring fun, nature-based activities for the whole family.

Outdoor games and free face painting will be on offer, along with children’s potting activities and the planting of a special tree in a large pot which will be cared for by Siena Catholic Primary School students and then transferred to Lucas Kindergarten to be planted at its official opening next year.

This symbolises the growing partnership between educational services in the Lucas area.

YMCA Ballarat CEO Kate Phillips said the YMCA was looking forward to impacting on the growing Lucas community and bringing everyone together.

Coming together to plant trees is also part of the suburb’s history, with Ballarat’s famous Lucas girls planting the Avenue of Honour between 1917 and 1919.

Lucas Kindergarten will open its doors in January 2018 and is located in the state-of-the-art Lucas Community Hub.

Partnering with local schools, Maternal and Child Health and specialist children’s services, the kindergarten will offer a progressive, play-based program.

It will also have a focus on nature play and will operate a Bush Kindergarten program from the nearby Mullawallah Wetlands.

With long day sessions and the convenience of wrap-around care, Lucas Kindergarten will have plenty to offer busy families.